Lagos State Formally Bans Okada, Tricycle Riders In 15 LCDAs
The Lagos State Government has banned commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada, and Tricycles, also known as Keke Marwa, from operation on specified routes in six local government areas of the state.
The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
Omotoso said the decision was reached at a meeting of the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Security Council.
The statement by the Commissioner reads in full:
After a robust assessment of the debate on what has been widely referred to as the Motorcycle (Okada) and Tricycle (Keke) Menace, the Lagos State Government and the State Security Council have decided that the security and safety of lives of Lagosians are paramount.
The figures are scary. From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone. This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as at date.
The rate of crimes aided by Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) keeps rising. Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) are also used as getaway means by criminals.
Therefore, after consultations with stakeholders, the State Security Council, in compliance with the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, has decided to commence enforcement of the law which bans the operation of Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) in the following Local Governments (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs):
. Apapa LG and Apapa Iganmu LCDA
. Lagos Mainland LG and Yaba LCDA
. Surulere LG, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs
. Ikeja LG, Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs
. Eti-Osa LG, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs
. Lagos Island LG and Lagos Island East LCDA
The full enforcement begins on February 1, 2020.
This is the first stage of the State Government’s plan to sanitize our roads and protect Lagosians from the negative effects of these illegal modes of transportation.
The Law is very clear. Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) are banned on all highways, bridges and the listed roads.
Major Highways
1. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
2. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
3. Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway
4. Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway
5. Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
6. Third Mainland Bridge
7. Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway
8. Lagos-Badagry Expressway
9. Funsho Williams Avenue
10. Agege Motor Road
11. Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road
Bridges
1. Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege
2. Dopemu Bridge Agege
3. Airport/Ikeja Bridge
4. Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi
5. Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge
6. Dorman Long Bridge
7. Ojuelegba Bridge
8. National Stadium Flyover
9. Apapa-Iganmu Bridge
10. Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge
11. Liverpool Bridge, Apapa
12. Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin
13. Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge
14. Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network
15. Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge
16. Trade Fair Flyover Bridge
18. Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge
19. 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road
20. Ojota Clover leaf Bridge
21. Ogudu Bridge
22. 3rd Mainland Bridge
23. Maryland flyover
24. Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge
25. Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja
26. Opebi Link Bridge
27. Sheraton-Opebi Bridge
28. Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge
29. Carter Bridge, Lagos
30. Bariga-Ifako Bridge
31. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge
32. Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge
33. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn
34. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/3rd Mainland Bridge
35. 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge
36. Eko Bridge
37. Apongbon flyover Bridge
38. Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)
39. Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)
40. Marina/Ikoyi Bridge
41. Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge
Law enforcement agents have been directed that with effect from February 1, 2020, there will be Zero Tolerance for Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) in (on) the listed Local Governments, highways and bridges. Members of the public are hereby notified that all offenders and violators will be dealt with in accordance with the Law.