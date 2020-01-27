Lassa fever hits Osun, Govt confirms two cases

Listen to article

The Osun State Government today confirmed the outbreak of Lassa fever disease in the state.

The Nigerian Voice leant that one of the patients of Lassa fever ran away from where she was receiving treatment at OAU Teaching Hospital in Ife.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Rafiu Isamotu confirmed that there are two cases of Lassa fever in the state

He said that he was not be briefed about the patient with the disease that escaped from where she was kept for treatment at OAUTH

"We have two confirmed cases of Lassa fever, one in Ilesa and one in Ile-Ife. We are dealing with them and the situation is under control. I'm not aware that one of the patients escaped from the hospital in Ife.