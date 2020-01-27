January 27:  Remain United with God

Listen to article

“And the Lord said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do: and now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do.” Genesis 11:6 (KJV). The Lord’s intent at creation was that man, whom He made in His own image to be like Him, should remain united with Him in order that he can carry out the will of God reflected in His commission, “Let them rule over all the earth” (Genesis 1:26). Man malfunctioned due to rebellion and uncooperative attitude towards God, his maker.

Remaining united with God facilitates His work on Earth. The opening scripture reveals people who were united with each other but not with God. They found a common ground to remain at one place to do their own will instead of carrying out the will of God which was His mandate for man to manage the earth and to rule over the air, water, land and everything under it and also to spread into the rest of the earth, dominating and populating the earth (Genesis 11:8). Lack of co-operation with the Lord has dealt the human kind a terrible blow on earth which has extended into eternity. As a result, we suffer terrible losses of all kinds I have no space here to list including sickness and death both physical and spiritual.

Beloved, Jesus came, sent by the Father, to set us free from all the sins and their consequences. We’re advised to do all we should to remain united with God and His purpose for our lives. As a child of God, you should find out from Him what your purpose is specifically concerning Him while you live in this world, so you can commit your entire life pursuing and fulfilling that purpose. In doing so, God will continually promote you and add more years to your life (see Proverbs 3:1–2).

The great commission is to work with Jesus Christ to ensure that the ungodly (the lost souls) are saved and come to the knowledge of the Holy One. For every soul you introduce to the Lord, the angels rejoice and shout Hallelujah! to God, and that will qualify you as an overcomer! Note: Nobody will continue to malfunction who come to the Lord Jesus. He will receive all, set them free and give them the right to become children of God. If you have not yet believed in Jesus, please do all you can to believe and be born again; you’ll never be the same again. God bless you as you give your life to Jesus today even now.

Let’s pray: Father draw me nearer to you beginning today. I want to be in unity with you. Help me Lord, to love You enough to hand over my life for You to lead, guide, direct, prosper and use for your glory, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Exodus 16-18; Matthew 18:1-20

Let's All be Working with God and not for Him.