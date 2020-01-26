Imo Senatorial Candidate, Ndubuisi Emenike Shot Dead By His Aide

Listen to article

An operative of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Sunday shot the 2019 senatorial candidate of the Action Alliance in Imo North Senatorial District, Ndubuisi Emenike.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed that the incident had been reported to the police.

According to an eyewitness, the incident took place around 5 pm during a victory party for the All Progressives Congress candidate, Miriam Onuoha.

The APC candidate had been declared by Independent National Electoral Commission as the winner of the rerun election in Okigwe North Federal Constituency held on Saturday.

However, the victory party hosted at the APC’s candidate house at Umunachi in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state was aborted after the NSCDC officer attached to the AA senatorial candidate mistakenly shot his boss.

It was gathered that he was shooting consistently into the air and mistakenly shot Ndubuisi Emenike.

The victim fell and lost consciousness and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, St Joseph’s Hospital, Umunachi, before he was later rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, in an ambulance.

One of the sources said, ” Ndubuisi Emenike has been shot by one of his security aides. He was shot during APC victory party at Isiala Mbano LGA. He was shot at his lower abdomen by his aide, an NSCDC officer. This is very tragic and very unbelievable. We pray he makes it. The incident has shattered our victory party.”