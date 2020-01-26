Three men allegedly steal 4-year-old boy in Ogun

Listen to article

Three suspects, Abubakar Saidu, Danladi Abdulkarim and Abdullah Idris have been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for stealing a 4-year-old-boy, Hammed Adeniran.

The arrest of the suspects followed a complaint by the mother of the child, one Nimota Adeniran who reported at Warewa police station that she was alerted by one of her neighbours that her son was sighted with three strange men at Arepo bus stop along Lagos Ibadan expressway where they were waiting to board a vehicle to only God knows destination.

Upon the information, she started looking for her son only to discover that he is no longer where he left him.

On the strength of the report, the DPO of Warewa division, SP Folake Afeniforo quickly mobilized a team of policemen to the bus stop where the men were said to be waiting to board vehicle.

On getting there, the three men were met with the child in their possession and were promptly arrested with the help of members of the public.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

He said the three suspects who claimed to have come from jigawa state can not give any reasonable account of why the child was seen with them or why they wanted to board commercial bus with the child.

The Police spokesman said the boy has been reunited with his parents and that the suspects are undergoing interrogation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson ordered immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.