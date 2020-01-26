Delta Governor Commended For Projects Commissioned In Isoko Nation

Listen to article

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is receiving applause from international development advocate, Mr. Nero Alakpodia, for what is acclaimed, a harvest of projects in Isoko region.

The applause is in view of Opute Hall, Ozoro; Ultra Modern Civic Centre, Uzere; Model Secondary School, Uzere; Students Hostel at the Delta State University, Oleh Campus and Six three-bedroom bungalows for visiting Lecturers also at the university, projects commissioned.

Alakpodia, who is founder Oghenero Alakpodia Foundation, says projects like town hall and civic centre are critical to the development of societal psychology and social unification.

He said the model secondary school and hostels will add to the development of education in Isoko region thereby endearing intellectual property to the generality of residents.

By the same token, Mr Alakpodia commended the Managing Director, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogeah, for giving attention to the execution of the projects just when it was most needed.

Recall that the Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa had during the commissioning said the administration was committed to providing adequate service to the people and would remain focused

He said, "Several communities in the oil-producing communities are feeling the impact of governance. We have inaugurated five projects and I am glad that all the agencies of government are responding favourably to the needs of our various communities. Isoko people are friends of my administration and we will do our best to keep to our promises as evident with the projects executed across the state."

Prominent Isoko citizens, including Prof. Abednego Ekoko, Mrs Cordelia Obaro, Mr. Nicholas Areh and Dr Nelson Ejakpovi, present at the ceremony thanked the governor for providing enabling environment for democratic dividends to be provided.