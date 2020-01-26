Seinye Lulu-Briggs: Her Lies and more lies

Listen to article

A Response by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs to Seinye Lulu-Briggs newspaper advertorial on This Day Newspapers

It was the famous author Dorathy Allison that once said “things come apart easily when they have been held together by a web of lies”.

This is the stage where Seinye Lulu-Briggs, the infamous Black Widow of Rivers state is at now. Everything is coming apart right before her eyes as she is running out of options on what next to do.

Seinye Lulu-Briggs who styles herself as a woman who has the means to purchase the labors of hacks to represent her in courts and in the media so as to obfuscate the issues surrounding the reasons why she has denied her late husband and father and High Chief of Kalabari land , High Chief O B Lulu-Briggs his deserved eternal rest on his ancestral lands, has once again successfully delayed indefinitely the burial of the late sage.

Seinye Lulu-Briggs in her most recent publication, published on the pages of ThisDay Newspapers as an advertorial had earlier gone ahead to challenge the rulings of a Ghana High Court where she had instituted a case against the surviving sons of the Late High Chief O B Lulu-Briggs which she lost to the family on the 22nd of December 2019 in an Appeal court in Ghana, has finally come out to admit to the facts she earlier denied.

Remember that in the earlier days of the whole issues, the family of the late High Chief through the Head of the family had raised questions as to why Seinye Lulu-Briggs had kept the late High Chief onboard an aircraft she claimed she chartered for upwards of 5 hours and 30 minutes before take off to Accra , Ghana for the vacation she claimed they had embarked on a day after the late sage’s 88th birthday celebration in his country home in Abonnema , Rivers state. Seinye denied that such a thing happened and denied this for upwards of 11 months only for her to come out in a publication yesterday accepting that there was a delay of the flight take off time.

The family also wondered why it had to be Seinye Lulu-Briggs who was saddled with the responsibility of procuring a LANDING PERMIT, for the airline company when she is neither an Aviation Authority official to either Nigeria or Ghana. A fact that Seinye Lulu-Briggs denied vehemently until in her 24th January publication on ThisDay Newspapers where she finally agreed that she indeed had to procure a landing permit for the airline owned by a private jet charter company, VistaJet, based in Malta, Greece.

Seinye Lulu-Briggs had earlier flashed on the social media pages belonging to her that the said Private Jet company had deposed a document in court and also to the Ghana Police Service and Nigeria Police Force claiming that the company had absolved her of any wrong doing concerning the suspicions that she may have deliberately kept the late High Chief in a discomforted situation which facilitated his death before his mortal remains were ferried off to Ghana for keeping in a morgue. The letter which she claimed was written by VistaJet has long since been deleted off all her social media pages where it was earlier posted.

While Seinye Lulu-Briggs is busy running round in circles over what she assumes is the crux of the matter, the family and the entire people of Kalabari land have asked her for one thing only; “Release the body of the High Chief O B Lulu-Briggs to the family as the customs require”. A simple request which Seinye has refused to accede to, which has further thrown more suspicions on her actions regarding the mortal remains of the late High Chief.

Seinye who has busied herself with conversion of the properties and estates and companies of the late High Chief still struts about, grandstanding the bonafide children of the late sage and challenging them with all manner of law suits.

In her most recent challenge against the family in a Ghana Court of Appeal which was supposed to deliver its ruling on the 24th of January 2020, which coincidentally is the day she decided to sponsor a 22 pages of more lies against the children and Executive Governor of Rivers state and the Oruwari Briggs Chieftaincy House of Abonnema, Seinye instructed her lawyer to send word across to the court that she was not feeling well and will not be available for the hearing and ruling and pleaded with the court that they choose a longer date in another month after March 2020 when the Supreme Court of Ghana will decide if the court which she filed the suit at is competent to hear the matter.

Question again is; what game is Seinye Lulu-Briggs playing?

Recall that in the previous year, Seinye has challenged the competency of the Ghana Judicial Institution twice, creating an impression that the judges are incompetent.

Why would you ask a court of appeal you filed an appeal at to hold on for a supreme court to decide if it is competent enough to hear a matter which you brought before it yourself?

From information gathered so far, Seinye is reacting to an expository interview held with the second oldest son of the late High Chief O B lulu-Briggs, last week in Port Harcourt.

In the no-holds-barred interview which lasted for 1 hour, the second oldest son and Head of Family Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs reiterated that all the family has asked and begged of Seinye Lulu-Briggs is for her to release the mortal remains of their late father so they can gather together and plan a befitting burial for him as the law and customs of the Kalabari people dictates.

While the family understands that it is not strange for a man of his age which means all other suspicions could be laid to rest if a second opinion is sought right?

But then she refused and moved to court to file a motion barring the family or the Ghana Police Service or anyone except herself from accessing the remains of the deceased. This is in utter disregard of an exiting court order by a competent Coroner’s court in Ghana ordering for an autopsy to be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

This continued and has given more and more reasons to believe that indeed someone is trying to cover up some sort of foul play.

It is said, that a clear conscience fears no accusation. What would have put all these away was for Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs who up until now is seen as the matriarch of the family and in no way is being undermined by either of the family members of the Oruwari Briggs Chieftaincy House nor her step-sons and step-daughter. Utmost respect has been accorded to her and will continue to be so, but one request from the family till date which has not been met by her remains, “Please give us the corpse of our father so we can plan his burial”.

Contrary to the beliefs that she has tried to push out to the public, the sons and the family of the late High Chief has continued to say that all they want is to give their late father, brother, uncle, grandfather and head of family, a befitting burial. Is this so hard a plea to accede to?

Of course not, unless someone is trying to hide something.

This has caused a series of questions asked over time with evidences to show that something is afoot.

Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs as custom requires anywhere in the world, upon demise of her husband has no business whatsoever in the planning of his burial without the family. As it is clear even in the marriage act, that at the point of departure, the mortal remains are released to the family of the deceased and the first son is referred to as the “Chief Mourner”. The woman is only to see the remains of her husband on the day of the burial and not before. But it is surprising that Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs has gone ahead since January 2019 and filed an application before a Ghana Court asking that the remains of her husband be not released to the family of the deceased.

Between January and October 2019, Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs has occupied herself with converting the assets of the deceased to her name and names of her children, but that is not even a problem to the family. All the family is interested in is for her to withdraw her application before the court and allow the mortal remains of the deceased to be handed over to the family so they can go ahead with plans to bury their brother and father and grandfather. Nothing more.

In the light of these events, it has become imperative to advise Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs to let common sense prevail; hiring a character assassin to cause damage to the image of her husband is one of the most barbaric and grievous things she has done to her own family in the recent time. Money does not guarantee peace and fulfilment. In the absence of her husband, the widely respected sons of her husband who duly symbolize the family authority, will stand in as her pillar of strength, courage and pride. Seinye should stop desecrating the mortal remains of her husband and allow the family to give him his last honour.

Sotonye Ijuaye Dagogo is the Spokesman to Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs