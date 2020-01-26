Fr. Mbaka Is Not A Prophet For The Ruling Party (APC) - Ahmed Ali Gulak

Listen to article

A former Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2019 Gubernatorial Primary Election committee in Imo State, Ahmed Ali Gulak, has said that Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Leader of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Enugu State, has never at any time declared himself a member of the APC.

He dismissed misconception in some quarters that Mbaka is a prophet for the ruling party, adding that people should not attach so much seriousness to predictions.

Gulak, a former special adviser on Political Matters to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, told the Sun that anyone is allowed to make predictions that may either come to pass or fail to happen.

And while delivering the final judgment on the 2019 election, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun said the votes due to Uzodinma and APC from 318 polling units were wrongly excluded and should be added.

There are those who believe that Mbaka was used to douse the tension in the state before the judgment was delivered but Gulak said, “You are just talking about Fr Mbaka. Fr Mbaka is a religious leader. You know he said he was predicting. You as a citizen, you can also predict. It depends on how your mind works.

“Well, we can call it a prophecy. You can sleep in the night and have your dream. Don’t you dream?

“You dream from time to time and if through your dream, some things are revealed to you and you come out to tell the public, that does not mean that Fr Mbaka is APC or Supreme Court.”

Speaking on the believe that Mbaka is the spiritual arm of the APC, the politician added, “You see, I am not a student of that spiritual belief of the people. Only God knows what will happen tomorrow.

“I believe in that. Fr Mbaka has never come out to say he is APC member or PDP member or APGA member. He is just a religious leader who ministers to his followers and on the 31st day of December, 2019, during the crossover prayers, sermon, he said God has revealed to him and his followers.

“They believe him, they follow him, they are Christians and they are Catholics in Imo State. Mbaka is from Enugu, he is not from Imo State. Mbaka is Catholic, that was his sermon that he has seen in a dream or vision as they call it that Hope will be governor.

“That is prediction. Some predictions may come right, some may not be right like America predicted that Nigeria would disintegrate in 2015. Did Nigeria disintegrate?

“You see, let us not trivialise this issue. Let us take these issues as serious issues. You don’t joke with the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“It is the final court. Whether they are wrong or right, it is the final court. Let us not attack our institutions like what the PDP has done in attacking the justices of the Supreme Court.

“That is the highest point of rascality from leaders of a political party. Look, what happened in Zamfara?

“The PDP did not even go to court, but the Supreme Court, in its wisdom, gave judgment that there was no candidate for APC during that election. And you know APC won that election overwhelmingly.

“So, when the Supreme Court came out to give judgment, the APC took it as one of the judgments that must be respected because it is judgment from the Supreme Court.

“It is the highest court. When the Supreme Court excluded all candidates of the APC in Rivers State, we did not call the Supreme Court as having been compromised.

“You may disagree with their decision, but their decision is final. You must live with it. But that doesn’t give you the latitude to abuse and to be castigating an institution you solely depend on when it comes to democracy.”