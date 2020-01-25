Teachers Charged To Shun Acts Capable Of Lowering Education Standard In Delta

Listen to article

Teachers in public primary schools across Delta state have been warned to desist from any act capable of ruining the high standard of education in the state.

The Member representing Delta South Senatorial District in the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr Paul Kurugbe charged public Primary School teachers in the State to shun any unprofessional conduct capable of lowering the high educational standard set by the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa's administration.

The charge was made by the Board member when he paid an unscheduled visit to some Government Primary Schools in Warri South, Bomadi, Burutu and Isoko North Local Government Areas of the State.

The visit came on the heels of the governor's directive for proper supervision of Schools to be carried out so as to ascertain the level of performance by both Staff and pupils.

Mr. Kurugbe who was flanked by a team of Education Secretaries and Quality Assurance officers from the Board, while frowning at the unserious attitude to work which include arbitrary lateness to work, improper dressing, illegal imposition of fees on pupils and closing of school before official time displayed by staff in most of the Schools visited, warned Headteachers and other Staff involved in any unscrupulous act to desist from it forthwith or be made to face the full weight of the law.

In his words, ''If you have directly or indirectly been involved in collection of unauthorized fees, it is extortion and the Governor seriously frowns at extortion as an act of sabotaging his free education programme. Anyone collecting such illegal fees must be refunded immediately as the Board will expose you for the law to take effect".

Mr. Kurugbe also called on Local Education Authority Secretaries to embark on proper supervision of teachers' classroom activities such as lesson notes and other teaching and instructional materials.

Reacting to the deplorable nature of some School buildings, lack of teachers and overpopulated Classrooms, the Board member stated that SUBEB would liaise with the appropriate bodies to do the needful.

He also appealed to host Communities to assist in the maintenance of School infrasructures in their domain, encouraging other Communities to take a cue from Ajamimogha Community which took control of the painting of Ikengbuwa Primary School fence in Warri South Local Government Area.

Mr Kurugbe Charged all Primary School Staff to be up and doing as visits to their Schools will continue and will be unannounced, warning that any Staff caught or found wanting would be properly sanctioned.

High point of the visit was Mr Kurugbe's hearty commendation of Okpako Eunice Elohor, a teacher at Ikengbuwa Primary School Ajamimogha for exemplary conduct and orderliness, expressing satisfaction at the pupils' prompt response to general questions thrown at them by the Board Member.

The Board Member who was excited by the boldness and composure exhibited by Azazi Powide, pupil of Ebikeniye Primary School, Bomadi Local Government and Oghofeluo Wisdom of Azagba Primary School, Isoko North respectively, gave them new set of uniforms as motivation for answering questions posed at them correctly by the Board Member as well as to encourage other pupils to be outstanding in their performance.