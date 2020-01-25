Imo State: Political Appointment Unsettles Rochas Camp

Listen to article

There is an unusual calmness in Rochas Okorocha’s camp in Imo State given the first skeletal appointments of the new governor of the State, Senator Hope Uzodinma which did not favour his (Okorocha’s) boys.

The former governor who had earlier given hope to his teeming footsoldiers about his contribution towards the emergence of the new governor was taken aback at the very first appointments of the governor which included the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Attorney General and Chief Press Secretary.

Our correspondent in the state reports that the former governor has now resorted to political gimmicks where he massages the governor’s ego, pleading for acceptance in the full glare of the public.

Worse still, his ALGON chairmen who were suspended by the immediate-past government and whose hope was rekindled by the emergence of the new governor, recently received the biggest shock of their life when the governor instructed that local government councils in the 27 LGA be manned by the Directors of Administration and General Services DAGS pending the conduct of local government councils elections.

Although, the new governor, Hope Uzodinma has admitted that the two factions in the party have now come together, reactions from the general public on the domineering powers of the former governor may continue to keep him at bay.

There have been series of warnings to the new governor from Imo community to avoid Senator Rochas Okorocha and his surrogates if the government must succeed.

Meanwhile, it is said that the former governor, Rochas Okorocha is seriously lobbying to incorporate his boys in the next of appointments in the state.