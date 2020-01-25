Apostle Johnson Suleiman decries the killing of the CAN Chairman by Boko Haram

Listen to article

The senior pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has condemned the gruesome killing of the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Lawan Andimi in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State by Islamic State’s West Africa Province, ISWAP.

According to Suleiman, this is "cruel act, barbaric, despicable and should be condemned by all peace-loving people". .

Apostle Suleiman while commiserating with the family of the late clergyman, the entirety of the Church and people of Adamawa State, has urged them not to allow the ugly incident affect their faith in Christ and the love for humanity, and they shouldn't allow the death of the late Clergyman to be a catalyst for hatred among people created by God, disgusted by the cruelty of the terrorist.

Rev. Andimi hailed from Kwada village in Chibok Local Government area of Borno State but worked as a pastor in Michika, headquarters of Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State located directly across the border from the famous tourist site of Rhumski in Cameroon.

The apostle expressed dismay on the continues killings of Nigerians while the government has been telling that people that Boko Haram has been dislodged in the Country and yet on a daily basis we hear of abductions, kidnappings, extortions, raiding of different communities, Places of worship and even the security camps.

"I call on the Christian community to continue l praying for the family of the deceased, Pray for the country so that this orgy of violence and bloodletting can come to an end and also pray God to arrest those responsible."