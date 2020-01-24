Brace Up To Your Responsibilities, SUBEB Boss Charges LEA Secretaries

Listen to article

Secretaries, Local Education Authority (LEA), have been charged to brace up to their duties in order to enhance the quality of basic education.

Executive Chairman, Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Sunny Ogwu, made the call during a meeting between the Board and Local Education Authority Secretaries from Delta North Senatorial District at the Headquarters Office of the Board recently.

Honourable Ogwu who spoke through the Member representing Delta North Senatorial District in the Board, Mrs Lina Osuya, disclosed that the meeting with the Education Secretaries was to close ranks on effective monitoring and implementation of the laudable education policies of Government.

While calling on the Education Secretaries to intimate Head Teachers on the need to be up and doing, emphasized the important role teachers play in moulding the lives of the pupils as they are faced with the harculean task of dealing with leaders of tomorrow.

In her words ,"Salaries of Primary School Teachers in the State are paid as at when due and the State Government was not relenting in providing conducive learning environment for effecting learning" and charged both the L.E.A. Secretaries, HeadTeachers and Teachers to be alive to their responsibilities in the training and educational development of the child, even as she stressed the need to imbibe in the children the culture of cleanliness and good hygene.

On the Board's regular monitoring exercise to schools which Mrs Lina Osuya said will be sustained, stated that the Board will not spare any Head teacher or teacher found wanting in the area of incomplete lesson notes , failure to mark attendance register as well as failure to maintain good sanitation exercise for a clean and healthy school environment.

Speaking further, Mrs. Osuya underscores the relevance of giving home work assignments to the pupils as a way of

allowing parents to have an active role in the child's education and assist them to evaluate their progress.

She maintained that homework assignments should be mandatory while attendance on Assembly ground is critical as the first lesson of the day takes place at the assembly ground.

Also speaking, Secretary to the Board Sir Byron Unini implored both the Education Secretaries and Head Teachers to complement government efforts by attending to minor repairs in the school to prevent further damage to the facilities.