Malami Makes U-Turn Says I Did Not Say Amotekun Is Illegal

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has stated that his stand on Amotekun was misinterpreted.

Speaking in a new statement, he said he only said the security outfit needs to be properly backed by the law before take-off.

“I Was Misinterpreted On Operation Amotekun, I Did Not Say It’s Illegal” – Malami.

“I said the Operation Amotekun should be properly backed by law, so if at the end of this Government, if the Operation has been backed by law, any Government that eventually succeeded this government will not rubbish the Operation”.

“I said if they failed to enact a law in support of Amotekun in the South West Region of Nigeria, another government can come and say it’s Illegal and this is because it is not backed up by any law”.

“So, It is just an advice to the state governors to use their power and the State Houses of Assembly in their various states to enact a law that will make the Operation more effective.”