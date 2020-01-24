Chinese Firm Plans Computer Plant in Nigeria

Listen to article

Spur Group, an information technology company from China, has said that it will establish a computer hard and soft wares manufacturing plant in Nigeria.

The company stated this when its delegation visited Grace Ekpiwhre, minister of Science and Technology to fine-tune modalities for its take-off.

Mr. Yang Ming, general manager of the firm, said they decided to invest in Nigeria because of the cordial investment climate and similarities of developmental challenges.

He said his firm is one of the three top IT firms spreading e-government and IT enterprises in China.

He disclosed that the company is already in South Africa adding “we produce cheaper and affordable computers.”

The company’s visit was facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC)

Responding, Ekpiwhre, advised the investors to consider safety measures and sustenance of sensitive computer equipment in its Research and Development scheme.

She said that only tropicalised computers are needed in the country and that there was vast a market for information and telecommunication technology in Nigeria.

Ekpiwhre urged the investors to consider the Nigerian environment by producing solar-powered computer systems for the country.

She explained that this was the only way the present low IT penetration in the country could be overcome.

Ekpiwhre said the firm’s vision tallied with the Ministry’s policy of penetrating rural areas with ICT is in line with the e-government policy of the federal government.

She urged the firm to hasten its presentation of concrete manufacturing proposals to the government.

The Minister assured them of government’s tax-free incentives and land to encourage foreign investment in the country.

Source: NigerianCommunicationsWeek