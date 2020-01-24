January 24: God’s Purpose for Man is Eternal

Listen to article

The god of this world has blinded the minds of them who believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them. (2 Cor. 4:4 KJV) the word world, means “space in time or age.” As stated in NIV and NKJV, “the god of this age.” Perhaps this term was meant to emphasize that while Satan may be the god of this world now, he won’t forever. His reign will endure only for a time. God’s purposes are eternal, and He planned from the foundation of the world to restore mankind. “God… has saved us and called us to a holy life – not because of anything we have done but because of His own purpose and grace. This grace was given to us in Christ Jesus before the beginning of time (2 Timothy 1:8-9). He chose us in Him before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in His sight. In love He predestined us to be adopted as His sons through Jesus Christ, in accordance with His pleasure and will” (Ephesians 1: 4-5).

God planned to restore mankind and to renew the earth through a new Ruler, the second Adam, fully human yet divine-who would be perfect one with God and His purposes: the man Christ Jesus(1 Timothy 2:5). Christ established mankind’s authority in the world and restored to us the God-given purpose and power of prayer.

Note: God had a plan in mind from the foundation of the world to restore mankind to Himself.

Let’s pray: Eternal father, you have given us the privilege to rule and reign with your son, Jesus. May we exercise that authority, led and empowered by your Holy Spirit. In Jesus’ name, amen. Today’s reading: Exodus 9-11; Matthew 15:21-39

Jesus Christ is The Image of God.