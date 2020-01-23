Empowerment: Ebonyi inaugurates Committee on database Development.

Listen to article

In a way to achieve economic development and reduce poverty, Ebonyi state government has inaugurated an 11- man Committee to develop a central database of all artisans, skilled and unskilled for the purposes of empowering them to become self reliant.

Inaugurating the Committee, the Supervising Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring and Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji said

the creation of the database will help government to plan for Ebonyi people in every field of human endeavours

Bar. Orji explained that the database will capture all the employable citizens both indigenes and non-indigenes resident within the 13 local government areas for the purpose of ensuring that they benefit from the empowerment programmes of both state and federal government.

He noted that with the constitution of the database, many unemployed citizens of the State, including youths and women will not only key into the empowerment programmes of the State but also access all notable empowerment programmes of the federal government, the banking sector and the telecommunication outfits in the country.

The Commissioner stressed the need for Ebonyians to change their mindset and embrace the programme "Talent Haunt and mentorship initiative geared towards entrepreneurship and self reliance adding that the key objective of the present administration was to make citizens of the self reliant and economically empowered.

He said that there are lots of opportunities in the creative industry, entrepreneurship and vocational and that they needed to go back to local government areas and identity those with various talents and skills and train and re - train them for optimum performance.

The Supervising Commissioner announced that the 145 repentant cultists will also benefit from the empowerment programmes of the State government.

According to him: "We are here to brainstorm on how to develop a central database of all artisans, skilled and unskilled for the purposes of empowering them to become self reliant.

"The creation of this database will help govt to plan for Ebonyi people in every field of human endeavours. Not only govt but also federal and non-governmental agencies. We want the relevant people to be captured. To capture all employable Ebonyians.

There is going to be a horizontal and vertical empowerment of Ebonyians. we are going to explore various forms of empowerment from banks and telecommunications. We are after achieving actual economic development geared towards the eradication of poverty. Statewide database capturing of employable is on as we have Set up a committee on database capturing.