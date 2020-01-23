Adopt Quantitative Method Of Teaching, Primary School Teachers Told

Listen to article

Primary School teachers in Delta State have been called upon to adopt qualitative method of teaching by using modern learning aids and instructional materials for better understanding.

The member representing Delta Central on the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), Board, Mrs Philomena Ededey, made the call while on inspection to some Public Primary Schools in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State recently.

Mrs Philomena Ededey told teachers in the visited Schools to be professional in their conduct and urged them to put more efforts in ensuring that modern teaching methods are deployed to enable pupils learn faster even as she decried the poor class performance of some pupils especially in Primary Six class, which she said was below standard .

The State Universal Basic Education Board Member also assured both pupils and teachers of the visited schools that the Board will not relent in its efforts in providing a conducive learning environment as part of its commitment in promoting quality education in the State.

While charging Teachers to be up and doing in their duties, Mrs. Ededey reminded them to always update their lesson notes and take punctuality serious as according to the Board Member, indiscipline amongst teaching staff will not be tolerated.

She said, Government will address the infrastructural needs of Ekuobo Primary School located at Ekuobodo Mosogar which is currently operating from its temporary site, and stated that the Board will ensure that the School relocates to its permanent site.

Schools visited include Ibori Primary school, Oghara-Efe , Mosogar Primary School, Mosogar and Ekuobo primary School ,Ekuobodo Mosogar ,all in Ethiope West Local Government Area.