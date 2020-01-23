Gov. Zulum Approves N100m For Borno Workers Health Scheme

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has approved 100 million naira counterpart funding to the newly established state Contributory healthcare management agency.

Zulum disclosed this when he received the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Agency, Dr Faisal Shuiabu at the Council chamber of the Government House, Maiduguri Wednesday evening.

He said, “Borno state Government is committed to implement the resolution reached at the Siato convention to bring Primary healthcare under one roof."

Dr. Faisal in his remark commended Governor Zulum in his efforts in reconstruction, rehabilitation, and provision of Primary healthcare facilities in the state.

He said, "Even though you have only come as fresh first term Governor, you have done so much more.

“Your Excellency, I was also briefed on the progress that have been made towards achieving Primary healthcare under one roof.

"Following our meeting in Siato with the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, I can see how you have wasted no time in implementing all the declarations that we agreed to, under the Siato declaration.” Faisal said.