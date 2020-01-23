3 hours ago | Poem
Amotekun My Bodyguard
The light boycotted the sky
In wig and downtown gown
Turning, tuning and burning
The state status of the acts
Thunderous applause reigns
Lightning, lighting, lightening
Added the caveat emptor ink
To the inbox folder of the pen
An overflow of the overheads
Torrentially typically territorial
Noisome networked in-house
Grace the galloping floodlight
Sweeping with weeping woes
Floods padded with blood bid
As sound-sighted as the lights
And sound-minded as in eagle
Then amotekun my bodyguard
As terrifically active as thunder
Quick with his noisome nostrils
Finely stealthy nocturnal fighter