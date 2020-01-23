Abakpa Market Traders get credit facilities from Zenith Bank.

Listen to article

All is set for the disbursement of credit facilities worth millions of Naira by Zenith Bank PLC to the Abakpa Main Market Traders, Abakaliki in Ebonyi state.

Speaking at Abakpa Main Market Association Hall, Commissioner for Business Development, Dr. Stephen Odo said that loans to the traders will be at a very minimal interest rate of 16% per annum on working capital for overdraft.

He announced that the loan is designated for a repayment period of 30 months for working capital and 5 years for mortgage without collateral.

"The disbursement will commence shortly as all necessary plans has been finalized", he said.

Dr. Stephen Odo assured the association that Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi is committed to assist the entire business community in Ebonyi state to accelerate business expansion and growth.

The Head of Marketing, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Emeka Agha attributed this achievement to the persistence of the state government through the ministry of business development.

Mr Agha commended the Governor for taking the lead by consistently advocating for the business community in the state while pledging the institution’s readiness to continue to partner with the state government going forward.