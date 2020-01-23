January 23: God’s Redemption Through Jesus

Listen to article

Form the beginning of creation, God planned to redeem and restore mankind through Jesus Christ. God made known to us the mystery of his will according to his good pleasure, which he purposed in Christ…His intent was that now, through the church, the manifold wisdom of God should be made known to the rulers and authorities in the heavenly realms, according to his eternal purpose which he accomplished in Christ Jesus our Lord. In him and through faith in him we may approach God with freedom and confidence (Ephesians 1:9; 3:10-12).

To restore God’s purpose, Jesus came as a representative of the legal authority of the earth (man). He came as a human being, the second Adam, the beginning of a new family of man who would be devoted to God, the first born among many brothers (Romans 8:29). John 1:14 says, the word became flesh and made his dwelling among us.The second person of the Trinity voluntarily put aside His heavenly glory and came to earth as a man. Christ,being in every nature, God,…..took the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness(Philippians 2:7).

Coming as a man gave Jesus the legal right to reclaim humanity and the earth for God. To restore man’s broken relationship with God, it was necessary for Jesus to live a sinless life and to choose to do God’s will. Only a perfectly righteous man who desired to do God’s will could redeem humanity. 2Cor. 5:21 says, God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.Now therefore, we claim our heritage as the righteousness of God in our savior, Jesus Christ. Note: The father has accomplished His eternal purpose through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Let’s pray: Our father God, thank you for sending Jesus as mankind’s representative in order to restore me to you. Lord, help me to remember that because Jesus became sin for me, I have become the righteousness of God. In Jesus name, I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: Exodus 7-8; Matthew 15:1-20

Redemption is Only in the Name of Jesus.