Presidency Reacts on US plan to impose travel ban on Nigeria

The Presidency has insisted it will not react to speculations about the United States of America’s plan to place a travel ban on the country.

Reports emerged on Tuesday, indicating that the President Donald Trump’s administration has plans to add seven countries across the world to their travel ban list.

Tanzania, Sudan, Eritrea, Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Belarusn and Myanmar were the countries mentioned.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said: “Yes we have read the news that the Trump administration is planning to add a host of African, Asian and Eastern European countries to its travel restrictions list as reported by the US media.

“We are not going to react to speculations. We urge you to wait for us to see what unfolds under the new policy, its scope, its reach, the implications and its consequences before we react.”