NCFRMII Flags Off Distribution of Food and Non Good Items, Commission ICT Center For IDPs in Borno...

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMIDP) has tagged off its 2020 distribution of food and non food items to Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno State Wednesday.

The Honourable Federal Commissioner, Basheer Garba Mohammed while flagging off the symbolic distribution of items to women IDPs at the NYSC and Dalori IDPs Camps said President Buhari was mindful of their plight at the Camps and federal government was doing everything possible to provide relief materialsfor them at the Camps.

He said the President extends his greetings to them while urging them to continue to exercise restrain over their relocation as plans are underway for their resettlement and empowerment through skills and entrepreneurship programmes among others.

The Federal Commissioner further said that the commission was planning to build resettlement Cities across the country for the IDPs which will have facilities like schools, hospitals, boreholes, markets or shopping complexes, children playgrounds, police outposts, fire services stations, roads and drainages among others.

He added that the commission has this year 2020 planned to resettlle and empower a target of one million IDPs across the country while plans are also on the pipeline to repatriate all Nigerian IDPs from Cameroon, Niger, and Chad Republuc back to Nigeria in collaboration with their respective states and local governments to enable them come back home and reunite with their people and localities.

"I urge you please to make proper utilization of the items distributed to you. I don't want you to sale the items in your own interest. I assure we will relocate you from the camps very soon. We are working on that and we also know your feelings and want to resettle as well as empower you", Basheer said.

Commissioning the new NCFRMI North East Zonal Office Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Center located at Waziri Ibrahim House, Opposite MMC Secretariat, the Hon. Federal Commissioner sympathized with the IDPs trainees/entrepreneurs and advised them to make proper use of the knowledge and skills they acquired and earn a better living by being self reliant and even employer of labour in future.

Senator Basheer also enjoined the 45 graduating IDPs ICT entrepreneurs to be serious and committed to their respective professions, noting that, the programme is a continuous one as more IDPs have been targeted to be trained in the same programme subsequently.

He assured that the commission will not hesitate to provide more computer gadgets, accessories and equipments for the entrepreneurship programme .

"Plans are underway to train thousands of the IDP women and youths and empower them to be self employed to cushion their sufferings and hardship without necessarily depending on government for a white color job which is not forthcoming", Basheer said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, SEMA, Borno State, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo thanked the Federal Commissioner and his delegates for the visit and distribution of food and non food items to the IDPs .

She disclosed that there are over 1600 IDPs at the NYSC IDPs Camp while Dalori IDPs Camp has more 10,000 IDPs and all the IDPs for now will benefit from the relief materials available and being distributed .

Yabawa further charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items to better their lives instead of selling them out while congratulating the ICT IDPs entrepreneurs for successfully finishing the training program.

She called on them to concentrate more on how to become useful to themselves and the society at large by dedicating themselves to the skills that they have acquired and live a better life.

The Borno State Social Investment Programme State Focal Person, Hajiya Aisha Waziri Ibrahim Umar appreciated the efforts and support of the NCFRMII and SEMA for establishing and organizing such a programm for the IDPs and pledged to continue to render all the necessary support to the ICT Center when demanded.

Items distributed include rice, beans, maize flour, cooking oil, tomato pastes, Maggi cubes, salt, millet, cooking stoves, plates, dishes, cups, buckets, blankets,.

Others include slippers, spoons, toothpastes, toothbrushes, pots, mats, mosquito nets, children wears, wrappers, antiseptic bathing soaps, detergents, sanitary pads, bags and pants among others.