Abakalik Building Materials Traders set to relocate.

Traders at Building Material market, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state yesterday expressed their preparedness to relocate to a new place allocated to them by the state Governor, Chief Dave Umahi on 10th of next month.

The traders who commended the state government for approving new place for them, said work was seriously ongoing at the tne site to ensure the 10th February relocation deadline was met.

Chairman of the state building materials association, Ifeanyi Nwudele stated this while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki.

“We thank the state Governor for extending the relocation deadline. The relocation was shifted to 10th February, 2020 instead of the earlier 10th January, 2020.

“We thank him for giving us a place our members(traders) accepted and we assured him that on that 10th February we are expected to relocated

to the new site, we must abide by it. We are fully ready to relocate to the new site and that is why we are working day and night on the new site so as to meet up the relocation deadline. We can’t oppose government on the relocation order

“Some group took government to court and it is this that gave me the opportunity to become Chairman of the Association to make sure that all the suits against the government area withdrawn. I went court and

discovered that the group use different name other than the Association to sue the government. They use Landlord Association to file those suits and we are not members of Landlord Association, we

are building material traders”, he said.