Just In: Borno SARS Kill 2 Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Four Military trucks From Them

The Borno State Police Command SARS attached RRS led an operation Tuesday in Mainok black spot area that the insurgents and armed bandits has been terrorising innocent residents and motorists. The successful operation led to the killing of 2 boko Haram terrorists and recovery of 2 military gun trucks in their possession.

A statement issued Wednesday by the PPRO, Borno Police Command, DSP Edet Okon read in part: " Victory is from God alone. SARS Borno state recovered two guntrucks from Boko-haram and two guntrucks of army that they snatched already from them making four guntrucks after a heavy gun battle at mainok village along Damaturu maiduguri road."

" Many Boko-haram insurgents were killed others flee for their lives, some with gun wound injuries. God bless NPF, God bless IGP bless SARS Borno state command, God bless."