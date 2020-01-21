Execution Of CAN Chairman: Terrorists Will Pay Dearly For The Evil Act - President Buhari

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari said terrorists will pay a heavy price for their heinous crimes.

He was reacting to the gruesome murder of Rev. Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika, Adamawa state by Boko Haram terrorists.

He described the killing, reportedly via beheading, as cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative.

Buhari expressed sorrow that the terrorists went on to kill the religious leader while giving signals at the same of a willingness to set him free by releasing him to third parties.

President Buhari consoled the Christian community all over Nigeria, the government and people of Adamawa state and the Bishop’s family over the sad loss Andimi.

He gave an assurance that terrorists will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions and would comprehensively be defeated by our determined armed forces.

President urged nations of the world to end all support provided to Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa( ISWAP) terrorist groups whose only goal is to sow death, violence and destruction in the sub-region.