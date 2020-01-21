Gov. Hope Uzodinma Raises Alarm: "PDP Are Inciting Imo Lawmakers To Impeach me"

Listen to article

Imo State newly sworn-in governor, Hope Uzodinma has cried out that the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) is secretly planning to incite the state’s lawmakers to impeach him.

He made this known in a statement by his media aide on Tuesday, 21st January.

“We know the game plan of the PDP because we are aware that they have been secretly inciting Imo State House of Assembly members to think of how to impeach the governor. So they are trying to rake up anything they can, even falsehood, to incite the public,” the statement read.