Csos Urge Buhari To Urgently Intervene On Serial Attacks In North East

Network of Civil Society Organizations , North East, a conglomeration of CSOs working in the north eastern part of the country has called on President Muhammadu Buhari as a matter of urgency and importance to come to the reacue of Borno people by intervening on the recent issue of serial attacks on Borno State and north east sub region.

The Executive Director, Network for CSOs, North East, Ambassador Ahmed Shehu who is also the State Chairman of the Borno State CSOs while addressing journalists at the NUJ Press Center Maiduguri Tuesday on the escalating security situation in the state and region said the insurgency has been creating huge humanitarian and social disaster to the people aggravatingly and informed the call for government to find a lasting solution to th security challenges

The Executive Director said "on behalf of the civil society organizations in the region, this conference is aimed at drawing the attention of relevant stakeholders to the recent resurgence of attacks, particularly in Borno state.

'"Of recent, the state of security has continued to deteriorate in the region, exposing lives and properties of people into severe danger as well as leading to: slaughtering of people, abduction and maiming of defenseless citizens along Damaturu-Maiduguri highway, Mounting of Illegal roadblocks etc.

'"Increase in the pace of attacks in towns and villages within Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, increase in the pace of attacks on major highway especially Damaturu - Maiduguri Highway, untimely displacements of people, their towns and communities and paralysis of socio-economic activities in the region.

"It is against this background that the civil society network in the North East in general and Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states particularly wishes to draw the attention of the president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action in bringing a definite end to the lingering security situation in the region especially, the recent wanton attack on lives and properties of innocent citizens and humanitarian workers in the region,' Shehu said.