Nine PDP Lawmakers In Imo State Defect To APC
Nine lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from three other parties which are: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Action Alliance (AA).
The lawmakers who defected are Authur Egwim (Ideato North), AA; Chyna Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele), PDP; Chidiebere Ogbunikpa (Okigwe), PDP; Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre), AA; and Paul Emeziem (Onuimo) also from PDP.
Others are Ekene Nnodimele (Orsu) from APGA; Johnson Duru (Ideato South), AA; Ngozi Obiefule (Isu) AA; and Heclus Okorocha (Ohaji/Egbema) from PDP.
The speaker, Collins Chiji, read their letters of defection on Tuesday.