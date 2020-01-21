Notorious Thug To Die By Hanging In Osun

Listen to article

The Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has sentenced a 33-years-old notorious thug, Mutiu Rasak, popularly known as Small Mutiu to death by hanging for killing one Kehinde Adesina.

Mutiu who was arraigned in Court on the 31st day of January, 2018 was eventually convicted and sentenced by Justice kudirat Akano on Monday.

The Prosecuting Counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Wuraola Ogunfolabi, told the Court that Mutiu committed the crime on 18th of November, 2015 at Abaku area in Osogbo.

He said Mutiu is a member of a cult group and that he stormed the area with gang members and attacked some people in the area.

He added that Mutiu shot Adesina and another person and that the Adesina died as a result.

During the trial, Wuraola called three witnesses and tendered five exhibits including medical report issued by Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital Osogbo.

After the prosecution closed his case, he did not call any witness. His lawyer, Bola Abimbola pleaded for leniency.

In his judgement, Justice kudirat Akano sentenced him to death by hanging.