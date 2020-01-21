January 21:  God’s purpose For Your Life

Listen to article

Praying does not mean convincing God to do your will, rather doing His will through your will according to your faith. Therefore, the key to effective prayer is understanding God’s purpose for your life, the reason for your existence on earth as a human being in general and as an individual specifically. This is especially an important truth to remember.

Once you understand your purpose, it becomes the raw material and the fundamental matter for your prayer life. God’s will and His faithfulness is the authority for your prayer. Prayer calls forth what God has already purposed and predestined; continuing His work of creation and carrying out His plans for the earth. In Him we were also chosen, having been predestined according to the plan of him who works out everything in conformity with the purpose of His will (Ephesians 1:11).

The father works out everything, in conformity with the purpose of His will. In this way, your purpose in God is the foundational material for your prayers regarding provision, healing, deliverance, power, protection, endurance, patience, authority, faith, praise, thanksgiving, confidence, assurance, boldness, and peace, for the supply of all your needs. Everything you need is available to fulfill your purpose. All that God is, and all that He has, may be received through prayer. Note: Purpose is the raw material for your prayer life. The measure of your appropriation of God’s grace is determined by the measure of our prayers.

Let’s pray: Merciful father, I do not want to accomplish my will, but your will. Lead me to conform my prayers and myself to the purpose of your will. I pray in Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s reading: Exodus 1-3; Matthew 14:1-21

God's Purpose for You Helps You Know What to Pray for.