Delta Governor's Aide Put Smiles On Faces Of Primary School Pupils

As part of his dream of giving back to the society, the Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Youth Development, Amb. Elvis Akpobi, has distributed school bags to pupils of Ekpo Primary School, Ika north east local government area of the state.

Akpobi, fondly called Majority by his admirers, is the National Convener of #Nottooyoungtolead Initiative, Monday put great smiles on the faces of the pupils as he gave school bags to them.

The Special Assistant to Governor has been described as a man with a heart of gold who always Push for the growth and development of young people in all spheres of life.

Akpobi, who was mentored by the Principal Secretary to the state governor, Hilary Obi Ibegbulem, is also being referred to as the son of a Lion.

"He is a man who is ever hungry in shaping the life of the young people (Youths) by creating enabling environment for them to grow, because they are the leaders of the future.

"I urge every other Political appointee to follow suit in shaping the life of others thereby bringing lasting peace and Development to our dear state".