Governor Bala Mohammed's Election Upheld By The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has upheld the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Bauchi State Governorship election held last year.

A seven-man panel of the apex court Monday led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta unanimously dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress and its governorship candidate, Muhammed Abubakar.

Justice Dattijo Muhammad, who read the lead judgment, dismissed the evidence tendered in the suit by the plaintiffs saying they were inadmissible.

The governor, who had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment in London was present in court today.