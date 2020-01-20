Hon. Idirisu celebrates youths, encourages them to be visionary

Listen to article

Federal lawmaker representing Ajaokuta federal constituency at the House of Representatives, National Assembly, Hon. Idirisu Lawal has eulogised Nigerian youths, describing them as true leaders of tomorrow.

Hon. Idirisu was reacting to news over the place of the youths in the present day Nigeria in Abuja.

He however hammered on the need to empower youths through qualitative education and entrepreneural skills. "We must equip our youths with quality education and leadership skills to enable them face the present leadership challenges. The world is driven by knowledge and those we are grooming must have all it takes to be competitive in the present day world," he stated.

He added that youths must be visionary with determination to succeed in anything they find themselves doing. He urged them to be wary of desperate politicians who only care about using them as mere thugs to achieve self serving goals.

Praising Nigeria youths, he said: "Our youths are doing well in all facets and we must give them a chance. We are all witnesses to the laurels that have been won by Nigerian students abroad, where they have broken every known records.

"I believe that the future will be brighter if only politicians will stop sponsoring divisions in the polity. If they can come together and create an enabling environment for these leaders of tomorrow, then we cannot entertain any fear for tomorrow".

The busines mogul turned politician used the opportunity to shower encomium on the youths of his constituency for their peaceful disposition, thereby making Ajaokuta a safe haven for investors. He added that Governor Yahaya Bello has demonstrated his prowess in ensuring that the youths of the State are not left behind in every sector of the state.

His words: "Let me particularly praise the youths of Ajaokuta for their peaceful disposition and my Governor, Yahaya Bello, a youth who has shown what it takes to embrace the youths through strategic engagement and empowerment. As a youth, he understands the heart beats of youths and is taking right steps to position them for the future".