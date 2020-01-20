Massive PDP Abuja Rally In Protest Against Supreme Court Judgement [Photos & Videos]

Listen to article

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) protest rally has commenced in Abuja with the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi and Senator Dino Melaye leading other party chieftains.

The protest tagged #SaveOurJudiciary was called to show displeasure over the Supreme Court’s judgement that nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as the Imo State Governor.

As at the time of filing this report, the protesters are at the entrance of the National Assembly complex waiting to see the leadership of the red chamber.

Also present in the protest are the Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, former Imo State Governor, Achike Udenwa, former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka among others.

Please watch a short clip from the PDP protest below: