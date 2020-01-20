January 20: Putting prayer into practice.

Listen to article

As we learn more about the powerful, God-given gift of prayer, you’ll need to ask yourself some thought-provoking questions. Be honest with yourself, because God wants to transform your mind concerning the power and the privilege of prayer. Ask yourself today: Have I ever neglected to pray because I felt God would do whatever he wanted to do anyway? If the real purpose of prayer is to fulfill God’s purposes on earth, how much do I know about those purposes? How can I learn more about God’s purposes? Have I been resisting God’s will in any area of my life? What can I do today to build a deeper relationship of love with God? What is one of God’s purposes that I can agree with Him in prayer today? Now, let’s go to the Lord in prayer with the confidence that we are in His will and His purpose: Note: It’s the responsibility of God’s children to learn more about God’s purpose and plans for their lives.

Let’s pray: Heavenly father, you have said that the plans in a man’s heart are many, but it’s your purpose that prevails. I ask you to fulfill your word and make your purpose reign in my life. I do have plans and goals that I am pursuing. I ask you to establish whatever is from you and whatever is in line with your purpose and cause to fade away whatever is not from you. I honor you as my creator and as my loving father in Heaven. I affirm that it is you who works in me to will and to act according to your good purpose. Renew my mind so I may understand your ways and your plans more fully. I pray this in the name of Jesus, my savior and my Lord, who is the way, the truth and the life for me and all your children in the world. Amen.

Today’s reading: Genesis 49-50; Matthew 13:1-30

We Should Learn More About God's Purpose and Plans.