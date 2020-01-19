Gov. Zulum Inaugurates Borno Geophysical information system Board.. ..

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has inaugurated the constituted board members of the newly established Borno State Geographical Information System Board (GISB) for proper land administration and management in the state.

Inaugurating the board members at the Council Chamber of Government House Maiduguri yesterday, Zulum said “it is my solemn pledge to transform the Ministry of Land and Survey into a ruburst and digitalized outfit under the office of the Executive Governor".

"The aim is to remove all encumbrances and bureaucratic red tappings in the issue relating to tittles, registrations and other matters of land administration and management.

” The board is empowered to among other things ensure efficient and reliable services and secured products are made available to all stakeholders and advanced good governance and transparency of land management in the state”, Zulum said.

The governor added that ", other terms of deference include to introduce, implement and sustain best practices for land tenureship and tittle certification in the state."

" Receive, conduct due diligence on land adminstrations and verify applications for Right of Occupancy for land or other Rights over land or subsequent transactions on land within the state.

"Others include to develop a data base of all lands within the state particularly with respect to history, locations, sieze, use and other related issues", Zulum said.

According to him, ” by this, I will not hesitate to sign any Right of Occupancy certificates provided the request are legitimate. I call on you to say no to anybody when aired because this is important in land issues."

He further reminded the board members of the enormous challenges before them , saying, "for the take off of any establishment, it Iis quite enormous talkless of an organisation saddled with the responsibility of land administration and management".

He also emphazised that the Chairman, Secretary and otjer Board Members were carefully selected based onn their individual merit, professional, cognate , experience, competency and integrity.

“Therefore, we are confident that you will add more value to the new institution set up so that we will achieve the objective for which the board is created.

"By the law establishing the board, all members shall be part time members, with the exception of Executive Secretary and the Legal.Adviser.

"This does not presupposes you not putting your utmost best to the growth and development of the establishment”, Zulum said.

In his acceptance specch, the Chairman of the Board. Surveyor Bashir Shettima thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve in the newly established Geographical Information system board.

He also assured the governor that they they will put their wealth of experience in the land administration and management in the state.

”We are going to discharge our responsibility with the fear of God and dedication because a lot of development are tied to Land ", Shettima said.