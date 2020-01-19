Amotekun: Federal Govt. Must Not Allow It's Existence - Balarabe Musa

Listen to article

Balarabe Musa, a former governor of old Kaduna State has said that the main reason the leaders and governors of the Southwest region set up the new security outfit, Operation Amotekun was to create Oduduwa Republic.

But Musa, in an interview with the Sun, warned that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government must not allow the operation of such security network, adding that it falls out of the established laws of the country.

He warned that it was a ploy to secure Yoruba land and a prelude to the declaration of Oduduwa Republic.

The former Governor further said that some of the security components of the outfit like the OPC have records of recklessness in terms of securing the lives and property of non-Yoruba.

“First of all, taking into account what happened in the history of Nigeria, this Amotekun will lead to a declaration of Oduduwa Republic.

“Look at the composition of those who constitute the organization in addition to the six states governors.

“There is also the OPC, Afenifere, and others. So the fear is quite obvious. And this is in spite of the fact that this government is incompetent.

“Definitely, this government is incompetent. And it is because of the incompetence of this government that this problem has arisen. But let us also not forget that this Federal Government is an alliance between the North and the Southwest.

“So, why should this happen? Any correction in the set up of the country is possible if this alliance, which controls the government in the country can do its work.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami had earlier declared Amotekun as illegal .

He added, “Oh yes! It is illegal because it contravenes the provisions of the law in the constitution.

“And unfortunately for them in spite of the intellectual aura of the elite class in the Southwest, they couldn’t be articulate because they could have been articulate like the Kano State did in the case of Hisbah.

“They went through the State House of Assembly. Now, if this Amotekun had been taken through the six-state Houses of Assembly before it was formed you could say they have a case in the sense that the state Houses of Assembly are in charge of lawmaking.

“Secondly, the governor of each state is the chief security officer of his state. So, if you combine this two and enact a law allowing for the formation of Amotekun, they would have gotten it right.

“But in spite of their articulation, they failed to do so, which means it must be deliberate that what they are concerned exactly is an Oduduwa Stat