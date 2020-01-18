Anthony Joshua Presents Title Belts To President Buhari In London

Listen to article

World boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has officially presented his four title belts to President Muhammadu Buhari, which he regained after beating Mexican-American, Andy Ruiz Jnr in a rematch in Saudi Arabia in December.

The British-Nigerian celebrated his recent victory with the President on Saturday when the Nigerian leader met with some Nigerians living in the United Kingdom.

The 30-year-old surprised everyone in the room as he prostrated to pay homage to President Buhari, in line with the tradition of the Yoruba .

The President congratulated Joshua, who was the cynosure of all eyes during the meeting, on regaining his world championship belt, as well as putting Nigeria “on the world map again like Hogan Bassey.”

On his part, Joshua pledged to “stand up for Nigeria anytime you need me.” Joshua beat the Mexican-American boxer, Andy Ruiz Jr., through a unanimous decision.

The victory helped him to reclaim the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO heavyweight world championship belts he lost to Ruiz Jr. in June.

Joshua’s parents are from Ogun State. Joshua visited Lagos in July and spent weeks socialising.

Following Joshua’s victory in December, President Buhari rejoiced with him and saluted him for bringing joy to millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, who had rooted for him to regain the titles he lost in New York last June.

Joshua also used the opportunity of the meeting to request a selfie with Buhari, which the President granted.

