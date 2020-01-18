“Arrest Yoruba leaders who support Amotekun And Ignite A Fire” Femi Fani-Kayode Warns Miyetti Allah

Listen to article

The former Minister of Aviation and a human rights activist, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the call made by Miyetti Allah, for the arrest of any Yoruba leader backing the formation of the newly created South-West regional security outfit, Amotekun.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, FFK stated that arresting Yoruba leaders would ignite a fire. He added that Yoruba leaders are ready to sacrifice the freedom of their loved ones and children. Read his post below

“Arrest Yoruba leaders who support Amotekun”- Miyetti Allah. Go ahead, arrest us and ignite a fire. Do your very worst and make heroes and martyrs out of us. Do even more than arrest. We are ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of our loved ones and children and for the future generations of our people. We will never bow to you and we will not be intimidated by your bullying ways and childish barrack-room threats. When you take one of us down millions will rise up in his or her defence and in his or her place. We have lost all sense of fear. We have no fear of arrest, no fear of death, no fear of torture, no fear of failure and no fear of tyranny because the Lord is with us! Amotekun is here to stay and damned be he who says this is not so. Permit me to add this: In as much as the control of one’s own destiny is the pre-condition for progress, a conflict with the Islamic North is inevitable if the South truly desires to successfully reform itself.

The struggle for Biafran secession in 1967, the Kaduna Nzeogwu coup d’état” of January 15th 1966 and the Gideon Orkar coup d’etat of April 22 1990, which all aimed at breaking the Islamic North’s political stranglehold and the centrifugal ethnic nationalism of today, have all been abundantly vindicated. There is no realistic prospect of working, in equal partnership, with the Islamic North towards any shared enlightened vision of the future. It is time for us to go our separate ways. (Femi Fani-Kayode)