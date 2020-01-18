Amotekun: Afenifere Dares Federal Government To Arrest SouthWest Leaders

Listen to article

Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere has said that it awaits the arrest of Southwest leaders by the Federal Government over Operation Amotekun.

Spokesman of the group, Yinka Odumakin said this when he was reacting to the call by the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, for the arrest of leaders of Amotekun by the federal government.

Bodejo, in an interview with Saturday Sun applauded the government for declaring the regional security organization illegal while he sought the arrest of Yoruba leaders promoting the outfit.

According to Odumakin, “if herdsmen are the criminals in the Southwest, then, we have to drive them away; if they are the troublers of the Southwest, if they are the ones poaching and raping our women, if they are the ones who killed Fasoranti’s daughter, then there is the need to drive them out. They will be driven out either by Amotekun or by something else because we need peace in our land; we have not gone to their land to kill them or to kidnap them.

“As for his call on the federal government to arrest the leaders of Amotekun, we dare them to come and do it. The last time they tested the will of Yoruba people was over the June 12 presidential election, and Nigeria was at war. It was that battle that drove the military away, so we are waiting for them with all pleasures to come and arrest them.”