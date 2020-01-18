January 18: Who prayed the first prayer?

Listen to article

I’d say, Adam prayed the first prayer since he was the first man God created and the first to receive God’s instructions about tending the garden and the parameters of man’s authority on earth. The Bible implies that God made a routine of walking and talking with Adam in the cool of the day (Gen. 3:8-9). The fellowship between God and Adam formed the essence of the first prayer.

Since Adam was in God’s presence, why did he need to pray? Adam needed to pray because the heart of prayer is communion with God in a unity of love and purpose. It is agreeing with God in heart, soul, mind and strength in order to bring about God’s will. Adam communed with God and agreed with His purposes. Ever since the fall of mankind, we have needed to pray to enter God’s presence. Yet this is only for the purpose of taking us to the place of fellowship with God where Adam and Eve were before the fall; a place of purity before Him in which we reflect His nature and purposes and where our wills agree with His will.

This brings us back to an earlier question: Why do we have to ask God to do what He has already determined to do? When God gave man dominion, He placed His will for the earth on the co-operation of man’s will. God did not change this purpose when mankind fell, for His purposes are eternal. “The plans of the Lord stand firm forever, the purposes of His heart through all generations” (Psalm 33:11). Note: Prayer is not optional. It is a command and if we love God as we think we do, then we must obey His command to pray without stopping.

Prayer: Eternal father, your purposes are eternal. Thank you for granting us dominion over the earth. Please, Lord, help me to prepare my heart through prayer so I can enter your presence, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Genesis 43-45; Matthew 12:1-23

Prayer is not an Option but an Obligation.