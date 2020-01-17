Listen to article

Contrary to the story published in some newspapers and social media platforms, Barr. Osita Nwosu is never an ex auditor general, Local government, Imo State. He is still the incumbent Auditor General, Local government, Imo State by law and could not have been smuggled out by any official document from his own office.

According Barr. Nwosu, he was confounded by the sponsored stories by some of his detractors who felt he could be swayed by their wicked mischief. He wondered why Journalists would not insist on hearing from both sides even if takes time rather than rushing to make headline while defaming an innocent person.

In his explanation, he said: "As an Auditor General, I am required by law to retire at a specific age of 60. I was surprised when I received a letter that I should proceed on a leave by civil service a rule, an action he considered improper and unfounded going by the spirit of the law.

"I was appointed Auditor-General for Local Governments in August 2011 and would retire on 7th June, 2020 on attainment of Sxty (60) years of age.

"Auditor-Generals in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Section 127(2), retire by age of Sixty (60) years and not length of service of 35 years. It is also entrenched in Imo State Local Government Law; Law 15 of 2000, Section 001001 of Imo State Public Service Rules.

He revealed that he has reported to Governor Hope Uzodinma for justice. "I know my right and I cannot allow some few persons to mess up the image of the State over an issue that boarders on politics. I have only five months to live. I don't mind to pursue this case in court but I believe the Governor will settle this matter in his wisdom".

"The most painful aspect is the defamation of my person by some journalists without insisting on getting my side. This is how innocent people are rubbished on the pages of newspaper and on social media."

Speaking to one staff who spoke on condition of anonymous, he said: "Our Auditor-General is just a victim of Mbaise-Obowo politics. I do not think that they felt he could protect their interest, especially the Chief of Staff who has done everything to remove Barr. Nwosu from the office."

He added that Nwosu is from Orlu, Obowo and Mbaise people are feeling unsafe. But the law is clear. If they want him out, they should remove him through the House of Assembly after he must have been found guilty of any administrative irregularities, misappropriation, abuse. Here no panel. I don't think they understand the law and what they are doing.

He confirmed that Mr. Nwosu's office was flagrantly locked up by Mr. Edomobi. He also revealed that he molested and violently attacked Mr. Nwosu with some staff and hired thugs who were said to be speaking the same dialect with Edomobi.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dominic Edomobi from Ihitte-Uboma is said to be the person claiming to be the Acting Auditor-General, Local Governments, Imo State.

Efforts to reach Me Edomobi to respond was abortive as no one seemed to know his whereabout.

It is confirmed that the matter is already under investigation by the police.

See attached documents for a better understanding of Barrister Nwosu's plight.