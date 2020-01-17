Gov. Uzodimma Dissolves Heads Of Boards & Parastatals

Listen to article

The Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the immediate dissolution of boards of all government parastatals and agencies in the State.

In a release made available to the public through the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, High Chief Cosmos Iwu, all heads of boards, departments and agencies have been sacked with immediate effect.

The new Government in Imo has requested that the outgoing appointees relinquish all government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servants in the various affected MDAs on or before close of work Friday 17th January, 2020 while, thanking them for their services so far to the State and also wished them well in their future endeavors.