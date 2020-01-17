Again, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Loses In Abuja High Court

Listen to article

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Justice Bello Kawu, in a ruling, declined Ubah’s request to set aside the earlier order issued in a judgment delivered by the court on April 11, 2019.

Kawu had, in an earlier judgment, sacked Ubah for allegedly submitting a forged National Examination Council (NECO) certificate, to contest the February 23, 2019 senatorial election.

The judge also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ubah.

Kawu directed that a fresh one be issued to Dr. Obinna Uzoh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second at the election.