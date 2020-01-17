Murdered Journalist, Maxwell Nashion: Police Promises Reward For Tips

Listen to article

The Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Audu Madaki, on Thursday promised a handsome reward for anyone with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the killers of a journalist, Maxwell Nashion, in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that some unknown assailants had on Wednesday attacked Nashion, a staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria F.M station, popularly known as Fombina FM Yola, leading to his death.

The Spokesman of the command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, who announced the reward to journalists in Yola, said the Commissioner was unhappy over the incident and would ensure that the killers were apprehended.

Yahaya, who did not disclosed the amount set aside by Madaki for anyone with relevant information, said something reasonable would be given as the reward.

He said the police had commenced investigation and a 24-hour surveillance to effect the arrest of the killers.

The deceased, who was born in 1980, joined FRCN in 2011 and is survived by a father, mother and siblings.