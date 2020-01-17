52-year-old nursing mother accused of stealing earrings Remanded In Police Custody

Listen to article

52-year-old nursing mother, Adijat Lukman has been remanded in police custody by a Magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State, for stealing earrings.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Olayiwola Razaq told the court that the accused person committed the offence on 13th of January, 2020 at Ilesha Garage, Osogbo.

The prosecutor said that the earrings stolen by the accused person valued N 40,000 and that it belongs to one Titilayo Adekunle.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable under Section 390(9) and 249 of Criminal Code, Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person pleaded guilty of the offence levelled against her. She brought out her breast as she explained that she was breastfeeding. The defence counsel, Ibrahim Imran pleaded to court to grant the bail of the accused person.

The Magistrate, Mrs Riskat Olayemi remanded the accused person in police custody and adjourned the matter till 20th of January, 2020.