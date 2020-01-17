January 17: Broken Relationship and Effectiveness

Listen to article

God gave humanity a vast amount of freedom and authority on earth. Yet these gifts depend on man using his will to do God’s will. Using our will for anything other than God’s will mars the image and likeness of God within us, and hinders God’s purposes for the world: purpose of goodness, fruitfulness, creativity, truth, joy, peace and love.

Adam and Eve’s rebellion distorted God’s image in mankind and attacked God’s plans for the earth. By falling into temptation of Satan, man rebelled against God and chose to agree with Satan’s purpose rather than God’s. They cut off communication with God. Humanity no longer partnered with God to fulfill His purposes, leaving the world at the mercy of a renegade authority opposed to God’s plans. In fact, man forfeited his authority to Satan, serving him instead of God. The fall introduced a new ruler on earth-one bent on its destruction rather than its growth. Because Satan usurped mankind’s authority on earth, the apostle Paul referred to him as “the god of this world” (2 Corinthians 4: 4).

When Adam and Eve broke relationship with God, their effectiveness in prayer was compromised. True prayer is maintained through oneness of heart and purpose with God. When we pray, we represent God’s interests on earth, and representation requires relationship. Therefore, our difficulties with prayer are traced to the fall and the fallen nature of man, which estranges us from God. Even as redeemed believers, we must realize who we are in Christ and act upon the principles of prayer that God has established if we are to be restored to His purposes in this crucial area of prayer. Note: Believers reconstruct the broken world with prayer. That’s why the Lord urges and encourages us not to stop praying. Our prayers empower God to take charge of our situations and to help make the world worth our while through Christ Jesus.

True prayer is maintained through oneness of heart and purpose with God.

Let’s pray: My God, thank you that I am your righteousness in Christ Jesus. Please God, help me to pray in communion with your will, in righteous standing with you because of your Son, in Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s reading: Genesis 41-42; Matthew 11

Jesus Christ Has Made Us God's Children.