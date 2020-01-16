Three men rob female doctor

Listen to article

Three men Sunday Ajilore, Abayomi Sunday and Oluwasegun Ojo have been apprehended for robbing a female medical doctor.

The men were apprehended by men of the State Security Service (SSS), Osun State Directorate. The men were arraigned at Magistrate Court in Osogbo.

The prosecutor, Olayinka Balogun told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on 26th of October, 2019.

The prosecutor said the accused persons stole the woman's bag containing N100,000, laptop computer and phones.

The prosecutor said the offence committed by the accused persons was contrary to and punishable Under Section 516, 383, 390, 411 and 427 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty. Their counsel, T.B Ayodele pleaded the court to grant them bail

In her ruling, Magistrate Adebola Ajanaku ordered that the accused persons be remanded in Ilesha prison till February 13th, 2020.