Young Woman Arrested In Kano For Allegedly Trying To Sell Own One Month Baby

Listen to article

A 25-year-old lady, Zainab Adam, has been arrested by the Kano State Police Command while attempting to sell her one-month-old infant baby.

Zainab Adam is alleged to have conceived and delivered the baby out of wedlock.

Report has it that Zainab was said looking for a buyer of the baby when she was arrested.

The State PPRO, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who paraded Zainab Adam alongside other suspects for various criminal offences at the Bompai police headquarters on Thursday, said she (Miss Zainab Adam) was intercepted along Giginyu quarters in Kano metropolis, on new year day, January 1st.

DSP Haruna said Miss Zainab Adam, a resident of Hotoro quarters in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state, claimed to have given birth to the baby out of wedlock.

According to him, “The surveillance team of operation puff adder attached to Badawa division, while on intelligence-led patrol along Giginyu quarters Kano, intercepted one Zainab Adam in possession of one-month-old child looking for who to buy the child.

“The suspect claimed to have born the child out of wedlock. Case is under investigation.”

However, the price she wanted to sell the baby was not disclosed.